President of Moldova Maia Sandu says Russia’s attacks on the region were intended to escalate tensions. Photo: EPA-EFE
Moldova convenes security meeting after blasts in Russia-backed Transnistria region, near Ukraine
- Moldova’s President Maia Sandu said attacks in the breakaway region were an attempt to escalate tensions
- The region, which borders Western Ukraine, saw explosions hit its security ministry on Monday and a radio tower on Tuesday morning
Topic | Ukraine war
President of Moldova Maia Sandu says Russia’s attacks on the region were intended to escalate tensions. Photo: EPA-EFE