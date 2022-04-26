President of Moldova Maia Sandu says Russia’s attacks on the region were intended to escalate tensions. Photo: EPA-EFE
President of Moldova Maia Sandu says Russia’s attacks on the region were intended to escalate tensions. Photo: EPA-EFE
Ukraine war
World /  Europe

Moldova convenes security meeting after blasts in Russia-backed Transnistria region, near Ukraine

  • Moldova’s President Maia Sandu said attacks in the breakaway region were an attempt to escalate tensions
  • The region, which borders Western Ukraine, saw explosions hit its security ministry on Monday and a radio tower on Tuesday morning

Topic |   Ukraine war
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:19pm, 26 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
President of Moldova Maia Sandu says Russia’s attacks on the region were intended to escalate tensions. Photo: EPA-EFE
President of Moldova Maia Sandu says Russia’s attacks on the region were intended to escalate tensions. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE