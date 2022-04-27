A portrait of French President Emmanuel Macron is displayed at a news stand in Paris on Monday. Photo: AP
A portrait of French President Emmanuel Macron is displayed at a news stand in Paris on Monday. Photo: AP
World /  Europe

France’s Emmanuel Macron keen to pick woman for prime minister job, insiders say

  • The freshly re-elected president needs to send a signal that he has heard the frustrations of voters expressed in low turnout and big scores for his opponents
  • Loyalty, green credentials and perhaps even a lack of charisma are the qualities sought for the ‘political job from hell’, some government sources say

Topic |   Emmanuel Macron
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:19am, 27 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A portrait of French President Emmanuel Macron is displayed at a news stand in Paris on Monday. Photo: AP
A portrait of French President Emmanuel Macron is displayed at a news stand in Paris on Monday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE