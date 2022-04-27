Transnistria sits on the Ukraine border and its neighbours have long worried that Russia would use it as a staging area for an invasion either east into Ukraine or west into Moldova. Photo: AFP
Transnistria: is sliver of land between Moldova and Ukraine next flashpoint?

  • Fears that Moldova could be sucked into the conflict in neighbouring Ukraine are mounting
  • Russian-backed breakaway region of Transnistria reported a series of explosions this week

Updated: 2:59pm, 27 Apr, 2022

