Transnistria sits on the Ukraine border and its neighbours have long worried that Russia would use it as a staging area for an invasion either east into Ukraine or west into Moldova. Photo: AFP
Transnistria: is sliver of land between Moldova and Ukraine next flashpoint?
- Fears that Moldova could be sucked into the conflict in neighbouring Ukraine are mounting
- Russian-backed breakaway region of Transnistria reported a series of explosions this week
Topic | Ukraine war
