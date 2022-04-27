A Russian firing near a shelter adjacent to the containment structure covering the damaged reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. Photo: AP
‘Very dangerous’: Chernobyl marks anniversary amid Ukraine-Russia war
- This week marks 36 years since the world’s worst civil nuclear disaster at Chernobyl
- Russian troops occupied the site for a month after launching February 24 invasion
Topic | Ukraine war
A Russian firing near a shelter adjacent to the containment structure covering the damaged reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. Photo: AP