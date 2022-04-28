A woman wearing face mask walks in front of an open Parisian cafe in France in March. Photo: AP
EU moving out of ‘emergency mode’ on Covid-19 pandemic
- The focus will no longer be on mass reporting of all coronavirus cases, but rather on obtaining reliable and representative estimates
- Nations, however, must strengthen their pandemic preparedness and healthcare systems ahead of a possible fresh wave in the fall, officials say
