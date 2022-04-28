A portrait of Britain’s Prince Andrew is seen on a sign outside the Duke of York public house in London in January. Photo: Reuters
A portrait of Britain’s Prince Andrew is seen on a sign outside the Duke of York public house in London in January. Photo: Reuters
Royalty
World /  Europe

York strips its duke, Prince Andrew, of ‘freedom of city’ honour

  • The disgraced British royal recently settled a US lawsuit by Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of sexually abusing her when she was a teenager
  • The royal family earlier removed Andrew’s military titles and royal patronages amid the scandal, which spotlighted his links to late US financier Jeffrey Epstein

Topic |   Royalty
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 4:37am, 28 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A portrait of Britain’s Prince Andrew is seen on a sign outside the Duke of York public house in London in January. Photo: Reuters
A portrait of Britain’s Prince Andrew is seen on a sign outside the Duke of York public house in London in January. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE