A portrait of Britain’s Prince Andrew is seen on a sign outside the Duke of York public house in London in January. Photo: Reuters
York strips its duke, Prince Andrew, of ‘freedom of city’ honour
- The disgraced British royal recently settled a US lawsuit by Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of sexually abusing her when she was a teenager
- The royal family earlier removed Andrew’s military titles and royal patronages amid the scandal, which spotlighted his links to late US financier Jeffrey Epstein
Topic | Royalty
A portrait of Britain’s Prince Andrew is seen on a sign outside the Duke of York public house in London in January. Photo: Reuters