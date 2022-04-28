Britain’s Foreign Secretary Liz Truss speaks at the Mansion House in London on Wednesday. Photo: PA via AP
Citing Ukraine, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss warns China its rise depends on playing by the rules
- The top British diplomat pointed to Russia’s isolation after its invasion, saying that market access to democratic countries was no longer a given
- Truss also said the West should ensure that Taiwan can defend itself, and work with allies to pre-empt threats in the Indo-Pacific
Topic | China-UK relations
Britain’s Foreign Secretary Liz Truss speaks at the Mansion House in London on Wednesday. Photo: PA via AP