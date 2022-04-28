The PCK Schwedt oil refinery, a subsidiary of Rosneft Oil, in Schwedt, Germany. The refinery handles Russian oil delivered via the Druzhba pipeline. Photo: Bloomberg
Germany top buyer of Russian energy since Ukraine war began, report says
- Independent research group says Germany was the biggest buyer of Russian energy during the first two months of Ukraine war
- Germany has faced strong criticism for its reliance on Russia fossil fuels despite warnings from allies including the US
Topic | Ukraine war
