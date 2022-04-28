Germany has approved the delivery of Gepard tanks equipped with anti-aircraft guns to Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
Germany has approved the delivery of Gepard tanks equipped with anti-aircraft guns to Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war
World /  Europe

Logistic challenges may hinder Ukraine arms shipments from Western allies

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has demanded heavy arms from allies, on top of defensive weapons
  • Some weaponry require a logistics chain to provide maintenance and spare parts in case of breakdowns, battle damage

Topic |   Ukraine war
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:08pm, 28 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Germany has approved the delivery of Gepard tanks equipped with anti-aircraft guns to Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
Germany has approved the delivery of Gepard tanks equipped with anti-aircraft guns to Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE