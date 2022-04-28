Germany has approved the delivery of Gepard tanks equipped with anti-aircraft guns to Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
Logistic challenges may hinder Ukraine arms shipments from Western allies
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has demanded heavy arms from allies, on top of defensive weapons
- Some weaponry require a logistics chain to provide maintenance and spare parts in case of breakdowns, battle damage
Topic | Ukraine war
