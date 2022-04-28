The masks use state of the art technology to reduce the emissions of toxic greenhouse gases emitted by cows’ mouths and nostrils. Photo: Getty
UK’s Prince Charles wants to put masks on cows in ‘fascinating’ new plan
- The masks use state of the art technology to reduce the emissions of toxic greenhouse gases emitted by cows’ mouths and nostrils, not from powerful flatulence
- The were designed by Zelp, a start-up that won a competition that is part of the Prince of Wales’ Sustainable Markets initiative
Topic | Prince Charles
The masks use state of the art technology to reduce the emissions of toxic greenhouse gases emitted by cows’ mouths and nostrils. Photo: Getty