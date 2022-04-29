Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida receives German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Tokyo on Thursday. Photo: dpa
Germany’s Olaf Scholz visits Japan, not China, on first Asia trip
- His predecessor Angela Merkel, in contrast, made her first visit to China, which she travelled to twice as often as Japan
- German lawmakers just passed a Ukraine war petition that includes a clause calling on Scholz to threaten to punish China if it helps Russia circumvent sanctions
