Former tennis player Boris Becker and his girlfriend Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro arrive at a court in London on Friday. Photo: AFP
UK jails tennis legend Boris Becker for hiding assets after bankruptcy
- The German was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison for concealing hundreds of thousands of pounds of assets after he was declared bankrupt in 2017
- The three-time Wimbledon champion was convicted earlier this month on four charges under Britain’s Insolvency Act
Topic | Britain
