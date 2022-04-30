The identification of MP Neil Parish on Friday as the lawmaker accused of watching porn in parliament ends days of speculation since the allegation emerged. Photo: UK parliament
The identification of MP Neil Parish on Friday as the lawmaker accused of watching porn in parliament ends days of speculation since the allegation emerged. Photo: UK parliament
British lawmaker Neil Parish suspended after allegedly watching porn in parliament

  • The Conservative MP is under investigation over claims he had viewed pornography on his mobile phone in the House of Commons chamber
  • At least 56 British MPs, including three ministers, are currently being probed over allegations of sexual misconduct by parliament’s own complaints office

Topic |   Sexual harassment and assault
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 12:50am, 30 Apr, 2022

