Chinese anti-aircraft missile system FK-3 on display at a military airport near Belgrade on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Serbia displays Chinese missiles in show of military might
- ‘We will no longer allow to be a punching bag for anyone,’ President Vucic said after unveiling the FK-3 surface-to-air system at a weapons show
- The US had warned Belgrade not to buy the air defence system which was delivered last month
