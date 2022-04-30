Chinese anti-aircraft missile system FK-3 on display at a military airport near Belgrade on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Chinese anti-aircraft missile system FK-3 on display at a military airport near Belgrade on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Defence
World /  Europe

Serbia displays Chinese missiles in show of military might

  • ‘We will no longer allow to be a punching bag for anyone,’ President Vucic said after unveiling the FK-3 surface-to-air system at a weapons show
  • The US had warned Belgrade not to buy the air defence system which was delivered last month

Topic |   Defence
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 10:45pm, 30 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese anti-aircraft missile system FK-3 on display at a military airport near Belgrade on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Chinese anti-aircraft missile system FK-3 on display at a military airport near Belgrade on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE