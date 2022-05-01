Trees at the foot of the Eiffel Tower in Paris on April 22. Photo: AFP
Parisians start to rebel over plan to fell trees near Eiffel Tower ahead of 2024 Olympics
- The Paris mayor’s office wants to build tourist facilities and offices at the foot of the world-famous landmark, ripping up 22 trees
- Campaigners have launched a petition urging the mayor’s office to ditch the plan, expressing particular concern over the fate of some very old trees
Topic | France
Trees at the foot of the Eiffel Tower in Paris on April 22. Photo: AFP