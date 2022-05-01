Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses a press conference with international media in an underground metro station in Kyiv in April. Photo: AFP
Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky says 23,000 Russian soldiers have been killed so far
- Moscow has so far confirmed the death of more than a thousand Russian soldiers and has put the number of Ukrainian fighters killed at more than 23,000
- Ukrainian leader said that more than a thousand Russian tanks and almost 2,500 other military vehicles have also been destroyed
Topic | Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses a press conference with international media in an underground metro station in Kyiv in April. Photo: AFP