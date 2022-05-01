Members of Italian unions taking part in demonstrations on International Labour Day, also known as May Day, on Sunday. Photo: via dpa
Europe May Day rallies urge peace, honour workers, protest against governments
- Residents, trade unions took to the streets on Sunday for this year’s May 1 march, with protests planned across the continent’s cities
- Besides work issues, peace was an underlying theme with calls for an end to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
Topic | Italy
Members of Italian unions taking part in demonstrations on International Labour Day, also known as May Day, on Sunday. Photo: via dpa