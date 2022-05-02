Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod. Photo: Mario Salerno / EU Council / DPA
Russia
Denmark says Russian spy plane breached its airspace, summons Russia’s ambassador

  • The plane entered Danish airspace on Friday evening east of the Danish Baltic island of Bornholm before flying into Swedish airspace, the government said
  • ‘The Russian ambassador is summoned to the foreign ministry tomorrow,’ Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod tweeted on Sunday

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 12:45am, 2 May, 2022

