Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod. Photo: Mario Salerno / EU Council / DPA
Denmark says Russian spy plane breached its airspace, summons Russia’s ambassador
- The plane entered Danish airspace on Friday evening east of the Danish Baltic island of Bornholm before flying into Swedish airspace, the government said
- ‘The Russian ambassador is summoned to the foreign ministry tomorrow,’ Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod tweeted on Sunday
