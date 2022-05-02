A Russian state flag flies on the top of a diesel plant in the Yarakta Oil Field, owned by Irkutsk Oil Company (INK), in Irkutsk Region, Russia. Photo: Reuters
EU to propose phasing out Russian oil in new sanctions wave
- The European Commission, which draws up sanctions for the EU’s 27 countries, is preparing the text, which could be put to member states as early as Wednesday
- Several diplomats said the ban on oil was made possible after a policy U-turn by Germany, which had previously resisted the measure
Topic | European Union
A Russian state flag flies on the top of a diesel plant in the Yarakta Oil Field, owned by Irkutsk Oil Company (INK), in Irkutsk Region, Russia. Photo: Reuters