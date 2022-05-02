Protesters walk with a banner next to rubbish and materials that were set alight during a May Day demonstration march from Republique, Bastille to Nation in Paris, France on May 1. Photo: AP
Violence erupts at Paris May Day protests as marchers criticise re-elected Emmanuel Macron
- Thousands of people joined May Day marches across France in which they called for salary increases and for Macron to drop his plan to raise the retirement age
- Most protests were peaceful but violence broke out in Paris, where police had made 29 arrests, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Twitter
