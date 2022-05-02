Social media users have spread claims about a ‘Ghost of Kyiv’, an anonymous fighter pilot who had single-handedly shot down multiple Russian planes. Photo: Twitter
Hero ‘Ghost of Kyiv’ fighter pilot is a myth, Ukraine admits
- The Ghost of Kyiv is a ‘superhero legend’ created by Ukrainians, its air force says
- It was claimed the pilot ace shot down up to 40 Russian aircraft during the war
Topic | Ukraine war
Social media users have spread claims about a ‘Ghost of Kyiv’, an anonymous fighter pilot who had single-handedly shot down multiple Russian planes. Photo: Twitter