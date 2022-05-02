Russia typically marks Victory Day in grand style, with a large military parade in central Moscow. File photo: AP
Russia not seeking to end Ukraine war by May 9 ‘Victory Day’, Lavrov says
- Russia’s Sergey Lavrov says Moscow’s forces will not artificially adjust their actions to any date
- Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky says 23,000 Russian soldiers have been killed so far
Topic | Ukraine war
