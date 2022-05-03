Finnish Defence Forces participating in the international military exercise Cold Response 22, at Setermoen, in Norway. Photo: AFP
Explainer |
The path to Nato membership for Finland and Sweden
- Coming fortnight seen as crucial as Ukraine war changes public opinion in Finland and Sweden about joining Nato
- Nato’s collective security guarantee ensures that all member countries must come to the aid of any ally under attack
Topic | Nato
Finnish Defence Forces participating in the international military exercise Cold Response 22, at Setermoen, in Norway. Photo: AFP