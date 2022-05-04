This combination of file picture shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) during a press conference in Kyiv on March 3, 2022; and Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) at the National Space Centre construction site in Moscow on February 27, 2022. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war: Zelensky says no deal without Russian withdrawal, Putin must agree to meet to negotiate end of fighting
- Zelensky said he would not accept a ceasefire deal that allows Russian forces to remain in their current positions insisting ‘we will not accept a frozen conflict’
- The Ukrainian President emphasised that Russian President Vladimir Putin must agree to meet him to negotiate any deal to end the fighting
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
This combination of file picture shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) during a press conference in Kyiv on March 3, 2022; and Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) at the National Space Centre construction site in Moscow on February 27, 2022. Photo: AFP