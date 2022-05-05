A man walks past a Sinn Fein mural calling for Irish unity in Belfast, Northern Ireland in April. Photo: TNS
Sinn Fein eyes historic win in Northern Ireland election
- Voters caught in an economic crunch could propel the group – long linked to the paramilitary Irish Republican Army – to a landmark victory on Thursday
- Opinion polls show the Irish nationalist party could become the largest group in the assembly, and hold the first minister post in Belfast for the first time
