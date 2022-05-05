A Ukrainian service member inspects a destroyed Russian Armoured Personnel Carrier in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
US disputes report its intelligence helped Ukraine kill Russian generals
- US National Security Council responds to report that US helped Ukraine target Russian generals
- The heavy loss of high-ranking Russian military officers has stunned Western security officials
