A Ukrainian service member inspects a destroyed Russian Armoured Personnel Carrier in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war
World /  Europe

US disputes report its intelligence helped Ukraine kill Russian generals

  • US National Security Council responds to report that US helped Ukraine target Russian generals
  • The heavy loss of high-ranking Russian military officers has stunned Western security officials

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 12:46pm, 5 May, 2022

