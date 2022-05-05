The railway station in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, after a missile strike killed at least 59 people on April 8. File photo: AP
Ukraine war
Why Russia is attacking Ukraine’s railway system

  • Russia is using attacks on railway lines to try to interrupt the supply of Western weapons to Ukraine
  • Some attacks occurred near Lviv, close to the Polish border, a major gateway for Nato-supplied weapons

Associated Press
Updated: 2:04pm, 5 May, 2022

