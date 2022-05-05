Military school cadets of the Russian army move toward Red Square ahead of a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade. Photo: dpa
Ukraine war
Explainer |
Why May 9 ‘Victory Day’ in Russia is different this year

  • Festivities are held in Russia on May 9 every year to mark the Soviet Union’s 1945 victory over Nazi Germany in World War II
  • Some observers believe that Vladimir Putin could use the holiday to finally declare Russia’s operation in Ukraine a ‘war’

Associated Press
Updated: 3:29pm, 5 May, 2022

