Polls opened across the UK in local and regional elections that could prove historic in Northern Ireland and heap further pressure on embattled Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: AFP
- Contest for the devolved assembly in Belfast could see a pro-Irish nationalist party win for the first time in the troubled history of the British province
- Poor results could reignite simmering discontent for Boris Johnson within his ruling Conservatives about his leadership, after a string of recent scandals
