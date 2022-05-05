Britain’s Queen Elizabeth arrives for a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in London in May 2019. Queen Elizabeth II will miss the traditional royal garden party season, where she would normally meet with hundreds of people on the grounds of her residences in London and Edinburgh. The 96-year-old monarch will be represented instead by other members of her family, Buckingham Palace said in a statement. Photo: AP
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth to miss royal garden parties
- The 96-year-old monarch will be represented instead by other members of her family, Buckingham Palace said in a statement
- The queen, who has mobility issues, has missed a number of events this year but has been carrying out virtual engagements and her other duties
