Denys Prokopenko commands the Ukrainian Azov Regiment that has been defending the plant during the Russian siege of Mariupol. Photo: Azov Telegram channel via AFP
Ukrainian troops unlikely to get easy exit from Mariupol’s Azovstal steel mill, experts say
- Hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians have for weeks been holed up at the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol, trapped under heavy Russian fire
- Western experts say the remaining Ukrainian forces may have difficulty getting out of the sprawling factory as free men or even alive
