Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson waves at the media as he leaves with his dog Dilyn after voting at a polling station in London, for local council elections. Photo: AP
UK PM Boris Johnson suffers heavy losses in London in local elections
- Early results from local elections in the UK showed that the Conservative Party had suffered losses in traditional strongholds
- Heavy losses could revive calls among Tory MPs to trigger an internal contest to oust Boris Johnson as party leader and from power
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson waves at the media as he leaves with his dog Dilyn after voting at a polling station in London, for local council elections. Photo: AP