Russian citizen Sofia Sapega, who was detained with her Belarusian dissident boyfriend Roman Protasevich after their flight was forced to land in Belarus last year, has been sentenced to six years in jail ‘for inciting social hatred’. Photo: via Reuters
Belarus sentences Sofia Sapega, dissident’s plane arrest girlfriend, to 6 years in jail
- Russian Sapega and her Belarusian boyfriend Roman Protasevich were detained in May 2021 after their flight was forced to land in Minsk, Belarus
- Blogger Protasevich fled Belarus in 2019; he was an editor at the Poland-based Nexta Live channel, which is openly hostile to Belarus leader Lukashenko and played an important role in 2020 opposition protests
