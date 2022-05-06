Two people in a Dutch ‘care farm’ by the famous Kinderdijk windmills near Rotterdam have been shot dead. Photo: AFP
Crime
World /  Europe

Two dead in shooting at Dutch ‘care farm’

  • A 16-year-old girl and a 34-year-old woman were killed, say police, and two people were seriously wounded in the incident near famous windmills
  • It happened at a farm close to Rotterdam where children, young people and adults with conditions like autism and Alzheimer’s work with animals as a form of therapy; a man has been arrested

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 8:54pm, 6 May, 2022

