Britain’s Labour leader Keir Starmer. Photo: Reuters
UK police to investigate Labour leader over possible lockdown breach
- Police previously looked into Keir Starmer and said there’d been no offence but on Friday said investigation opened as new information received
- Starmer has led calls for Prime Minister Boris Johnson and finance minister Rishi Sunak to resign after they were fined for breaking rules
