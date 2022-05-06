The British royal family gather on Buckingham Palace’s balcony to watch a fly-past in 2019. Prince Andrew and Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will not be on the balcony in next month’s jubilee celebrations. Photo: AFP
Queen’s jubilee: Andrew, Harry, will not appear on Buckingham Palace balcony
- British queen is marking 70 years on throne but out-of-favour royals – her son Andrew and grandson Harry – excluded from famous balcony scene
- A palace source said that those absent from the ‘Trooping the Colour’ balcony moment would still be ‘invited to events’
