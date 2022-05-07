French President Emmanuel Macron has been inaugurated for a second term. Photo: AP
France’s Macron inaugurated for second term, faces immense challenges
- ‘I vow to build a planet that is more liveable, a France that is more alive and … stronger’, President Emmanuel Macron said
- He takes on a daunting agenda of reforms he vowed to implement when he came to power as France’s youngest-ever president in 2017, as well as Russian invasion
