US first lady Jill Biden and Romanian first lady Carmen Iohannis during a visit to a school to meet Ukrainian refugees. Photo: Reuters
Jill Biden praises Ukraine’s refugee mothers and teachers, calling them ‘amazingly strong and resilient’
- United States first lady met the women on a tour of Romania and Slovakia to see US servicemen deployed in the countries
- Despite their ordeal, the women quickly looked for ways to use their skills to help fellow refugees by setting up a kindergarten and classrooms
