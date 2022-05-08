Berlin criminal investigators on the scene after a device was found and destroyed at a residential building housing Russian news agency staff in the city’s Steglitz district on May 7. Photo: Reuters
Explosive device found in Russian media agency in Berlin
- German police said the device was discovered on Friday afternoon in the basement of a building ‘housing the office of a Russian press agency’ in the city’s Steglitz district
- Russian news agency Ria Novosti had said the placing of the device constituted ‘a possible terrorist attack against Russian journalists’ in Berlin
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Berlin criminal investigators on the scene after a device was found and destroyed at a residential building housing Russian news agency staff in the city’s Steglitz district on May 7. Photo: Reuters