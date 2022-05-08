Berlin criminal investigators on the scene after a device was found and destroyed at a residential building housing Russian news agency staff in the city’s Steglitz district on May 7. Photo: Reuters
Explosive device found in Russian media agency in Berlin

  • German police said the device was discovered on Friday afternoon in the basement of a building ‘housing the office of a Russian press agency’ in the city’s Steglitz district
  • Russian news agency Ria Novosti had said the placing of the device constituted ‘a possible terrorist attack against Russian journalists’ in Berlin

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 1:42am, 8 May, 2022

