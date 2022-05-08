Sinn Fein deputy leader Michelle O’Neill, centre, speaks to the media next to party leader Mary Louise McDonald, right, in Magherafelt, Northern Ireland on May 7. Photo: Reuters
Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill hails ‘new era’ for Northern Ireland after historic polls
- Pro-UK unionists conceded a historic election victory for Michelle O’Neill’s Irish nationalist party, while threatening anew to boycott the devolved government
- Tallies from Thursday’s voting showed Sinn Fein, the former political wing of the IRA, had won at least 23 seats for the 90-seat legislature
