Anna Zaitseva and her son Svyatoslav, 6 month old, arrive from Mariupol after they were “successfully evacuated” from Ukraine’s besieged and battered port city of Mariupol. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war: Evacuees afraid of ‘bleeding to death’ as they describe escape from Azovstal steel mill
- Anna Zaitseva fled the plant with her six-month old baby and said there were times she lost hope, because she ‘thought everyone forgot about us’
- Several women evacuated from Azovstal said they were strip-searched in tents by female Russians and checked for tattoos or scars
