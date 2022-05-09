Actor Ncuti Gatwa arrives at the BAFTA television awards in London, UK on May 8. Photo: Reuters
Actor Ncuti Gatwa arrives at the BAFTA television awards in London, UK on May 8. Photo: Reuters
Britain
World /  Europe

Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa announced as first black actor to play Time Lord in Doctor Who

  • The 29-year-old Scot, who was born in Rwanda, said he had been keeping the news secret since he was cast in February
  • Jodie Whittaker, who announced she was leaving the BBC show last year, was the first woman to play the Doctor

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:29am, 9 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Actor Ncuti Gatwa arrives at the BAFTA television awards in London, UK on May 8. Photo: Reuters
Actor Ncuti Gatwa arrives at the BAFTA television awards in London, UK on May 8. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE