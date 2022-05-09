Actor Ncuti Gatwa arrives at the BAFTA television awards in London, UK on May 8. Photo: Reuters
Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa announced as first black actor to play Time Lord in Doctor Who
- The 29-year-old Scot, who was born in Rwanda, said he had been keeping the news secret since he was cast in February
- Jodie Whittaker, who announced she was leaving the BBC show last year, was the first woman to play the Doctor
