Visitors walk in front of the Soviet War Memorial at Tiergarten park in Berlin, Germany on May 8. Photo: EPA-EFE
Kyiv protests after German police confiscate Ukraine flag at WWII ceremony in Berlin

  • Police had imposed a ban on displays of flags or military symbols at 15 memorial sites across Berlin, including the iconic site at the central Tiergarten Park
  • They went further with additional measures on Sunday and Monday, saying it was to ensure that a World War II commemoration ceremony stayed peaceful

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 4:27am, 9 May, 2022

