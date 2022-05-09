Celebrity chef Mario Batali is charged with indecent assault and battery. Photo: AP
Celebrity chef Mario Batali faces trial over woman’s #MeToo-era groping claim
- The woman said Batali assaulted her after posing with her in 2017 for ‘selfie’ photos at a bar near Boston’s Eataly, a restaurant chain he co-owned at the time
- The allegation comes after four other women accused the chef of sexually aggressive behaviour, saying he touched them inappropriately over at least two decades
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Celebrity chef Mario Batali is charged with indecent assault and battery. Photo: AP