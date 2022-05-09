Omicron less likely to result in long Covid among double-jabbed. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Omicron less likely to result in long Covid among double-jabbed, UK study shows
- The chance of twice-vaccinated adults infected with Omicron BA.1 strain having long Covid 4 to 8 weeks later was 50 per cent lower than those who had Delta
- Also, no difference in risk of long Covid between first infections with Delta compared to the Omicron BA.1 and BA.2 variants among triple-vaccinated adults
