Coronavirus: Omicron less likely to result in long Covid among double-jabbed, UK study shows

  • The chance of twice-vaccinated adults infected with Omicron BA.1 strain having long Covid 4 to 8 weeks later was 50 per cent lower than those who had Delta
  • Also, no difference in risk of long Covid between first infections with Delta compared to the Omicron BA.1 and BA.2 variants among triple-vaccinated adults

dpa
Updated: 11:53pm, 9 May, 2022

