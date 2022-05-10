Britain’s Queen Elizabeth smiles while receiving the President of Switzerland Ignazio Cassis and his wife Paola Cassis during an audience at Windsor Castle in April. Photo: AP
Queen Elizabeth to miss opening of UK parliament because of mobility issues
- The 96-year-old monarch’s son, Prince Charles, will take her place at the pomp-filled event on Tuesday; Prince William will also attend
- The queen has missed only two state openings during her 70-year reign, in 1959 and 1963, when she was pregnant with Prince Andrew and then Prince Edward
