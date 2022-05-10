Nearly 25 million tonnes of grains are now stuck in Ukraine because of Russia’s blockade of the country’s ports. Photo: AP
Ukraine calls for international moves to unblock ports, prevent global food crisis
- Russia has enforced a blockade of Ukrainian ports since it invaded on February 24
- It has prevented Ukraine from exporting millions of tonnes of grains to world markets
