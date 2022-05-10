The words ‘No Money for Murderers, Stop the Oil and Gas Trade’ projected by activists onto the Russian consulate in Frankfurt, Germany. Photo: AP
Ukraine war
Ukraine war: Germany preparing crisis plan for abrupt end to Russian gas

  • Germany depends heavily on Russian gas to power its economy, and is critical for the production of steel, plastics and cars
  • Last month, Russia cut Poland and Bulgaria off from its gas, raising fears it could take similar action against Germany

Reuters
Updated: 12:38pm, 10 May, 2022

