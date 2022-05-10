The words ‘No Money for Murderers, Stop the Oil and Gas Trade’ projected by activists onto the Russian consulate in Frankfurt, Germany. Photo: AP
Ukraine war: Germany preparing crisis plan for abrupt end to Russian gas
- Germany depends heavily on Russian gas to power its economy, and is critical for the production of steel, plastics and cars
- Last month, Russia cut Poland and Bulgaria off from its gas, raising fears it could take similar action against Germany
The words ‘No Money for Murderers, Stop the Oil and Gas Trade’ projected by activists onto the Russian consulate in Frankfurt, Germany. Photo: AP