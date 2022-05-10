Prince Charles reads the Queen’s Speech during the state opening of parliament at the Palace of Westminster in London on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Scandal-plagued UK’s Johnson vows to get ‘country back on track’ in Queen’s Speech

  • The government’s legislative agenda was read out for the first time in 59 years by Prince Charles rather than Queen Elizabeth due to her mobility problems
  • The prime minister, who was fined for hosting lockdown-breaking parties, pledged to strengthen the economy and help ease the cost of living for families

Reuters
Updated: 8:50pm, 10 May, 2022

