A worker wearing a protective suit swabs a woman’s throat for a Covid-19 test in Beijing on Thursday. Photo: AP
WHO chief says China’s zero-Covid policy not ‘sustainable’
- Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says he thinks a shift would be ‘very important’, and the issue has been discussed with Chinese experts
- Increased knowledge about the coronavirus and better tools to combat it also suggested it was time for a change of strategy, he added
